Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / IEA data is rigorous and objective, it says after being dropped by OPEC+

IEA data is rigorous and objective, it says after being dropped by OPEC+

in Oil & Companies News 31/03/2022

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday said its data is rigorous and objective, responding to a decision by OPEC and allies including Russia to remove the IEA from its trusted data sources.

“IEA data and analysis remain available to all those seeking rigorous and objective market information,” the IEA told Reuters in an emailed statement.

“To support transparency, the IEA will henceforth make its monthly update on OPEC+ oil production available to the public.”
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software