IEA director Birol says there is a need for investment in existing oil, gas fields

Fatih Birol, the director of the Paris-based International Energy Agency said on Monday there is a need for investment in existing oil and gas fields for global energy security.

“I want to make it clear … there would be a need for investment, especially to address the decline in the existing fields,” he said at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Birol has been under pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration for the IEA’s shift in recent years toward a focus on clean energy policy.

Source: Reuters