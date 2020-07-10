IEA raises 2020 oil demand estimate but warns over threat to strong rebound

The global economy bounced back from the worst of pandemic lockdowns faster than expected in the second quarter but a second wave of COVID-19 infections could still derail the strong recovery so far, the International Energy Agency said July 10.

In its latest monthly oil market report, the Paris-based agency raised its estimate for global oil demand by 400,000 b/d this year, estimating the demand collapse during the peak of lockdowns in Q2 was less severe than expected at 16.4 million b/d. Last month, the IEA had estimated a Q2 demand hit of almost 18 million b/d.

Global oil demand in 2020 is now forecast to average 92.1 million b/d, down 7.9 million b/d over 2019, the IEA said.

With lockdowns lifting, demand rebounded strongly in China and India in May, increasing by 700,000 b/d and 1.1 million b/d on the month, respectively, the IEA said. Indian oil deliveries also surprised to the upside in June, the IEA said citing provisional data. Next year, demand is now forecast to grow by 5.3 million b/d to 97.4 million b/d, unchanged from the IEA’s previous report.

But the energy market watchdog cautioned that the outlook is overshadowed by the potential for a return to lockdowns due to second-wave COVID-19 infections globally.

“While the oil market has undoubtedly made progress since ‘Black April,’ the large, and in some countries, accelerating number of COVID-19 cases is a disturbing reminder that the pandemic is not under control and the risk to our market outlook is almost certainly to the downside,” the IEA said.

In the US, the IEA noted that — after plateauing around 20,000 in the first half of June — the number of new COVID-19 cases accelerated “spectacularly” to more than 50,000 in early July. As a result, the data is showing mobility and gasoline demand is slipping back in the worst-hit states of Texas, Arizona, California, and Florida.

Largely reflecting the threat to US demand, the IEA lowered its third-quarter demand forecast by 630,000 b/d to 94.3 million b/d, which is 6.5 million b/d below the year-ago levels. IEA also revised down the Q3 demand forecasts for Brazil, Russia and Saudi Arabia, among other countries.

S&P Global Platts Analytics currently estimates that global oil demand will shrink by 8.3 million b/d this year to average 94.2 million b/d before recovering to 101.2 million b/d in 2021.

Oil supply slump

On supply, the IEA said global oil output tumbled to a nine-year low in June after Saudi Arabia cut an extra 1 million b/d over its OPEC+ target and output in both Iraq and the US fell by around 500,000 b/d.

With OPEC+ cutting crude output by nearly 2 million b/d from May, the producer group’s overall cuts rose above 10 million b/d, boosting its compliance to 108% from 88% a month earlier, the IEA estimates.

As a result, global supplies averaged 86.9 million b/d in June, down 2.4 million b/d month on month and by 13.4 million b/d year on year.

In July, the IEA expects to see higher production as Saudi Arabia halts its additional voluntary cut and the US and Canada start to recover.

The IEA said it also sees US production falls bottoming out in the second half before recovering slowly while OPEC+ countries are set to ease their existing cut by around 2 million b/d from August.

Given the revision to its demand and supply outlook, the IEA revised upward its estimates for the call on OPEC’s crude this year by 200,000 b/d to 24.2 million b/d.

In 2021, the IEA estimates demand for OPEC’s crude will average 28.7 million b/d, 200,000 b/d higher than its previous forecast. The OPEC call for 2021, however, is well above the cartel’s current 2021 output target of 23.03 million b/d, a level which would only rise to 25.6 million b/d after including the current output levels from members Iran, Venezuela and Libya, which are not covered by the quotas.

US oil stocks still growing

The global oil stocks picture was mixed in June after hitting highs in May as a tightening crude market balance and a flatter forward price curve reduced the incentive to store oil, the IEA said.

In the US, preliminary data for June showed that commercial stocks built by 24.7 million barrels (800,000 b/d), led by oil products. US crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels month on month, when they typically fall 13.4 million barrels.

Global floating storage of crude, however, fell by 34.9 million barrels from a record high in May to 176.4 million barrels, the IEA said.

For May, the IEA said OECD industry stocks rose by 81.7 million barrels on the month, or 2.64 million b/d to 3.22 billion barrels, rising by 2 million b/d since the end of 2019. At the end of May, OECD stocks stood more than 300 million barrels above their end-2019 levels.

Source: Platts