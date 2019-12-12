IEA sees oil surplus in Q1 despite OPEC cuts, revised non-OPEC supply

OPEC has its work cut out to rebalance the market in the first half of 2020 despite the International Energy Agency lowering its forecast for non-OPEC oil supply growth on reduced expectations for US, Brazil and Ghana along with planned aggressive output cuts from OPEC’s allies.

The IEA’s December oil market report Thursday highlighted that while OPEC and non-OPEC production cut pact implies 500,000 b/d less in supply from current levels, the first quarter of 2020 could see a significant build in global oil stocks.

OPEC, Russia and its allies agreed earlier this month to deepen their production cuts to the tune of 1.7 million b/d from 1.2 million b/d with Saudi Arabia offering up an extra 400,000 b/d in voluntary cuts starting January.

However, the IEA noted that it is dependent on all producers toeing the line, including “those whose compliance so far has been less rigorous” in particular Iraq and Nigeria, whose records have been poor.

The IEA data suggested that Saudi Arabia’s average compliance has been 268%, while Iraq, the second biggest producer in OPEC, has conformity of just 60% over the lifespan of the deal.

Saudi Arabia led the way even in November, slashing 300,000 b/d to 9.90 million b/d after October’s jump to 10.20 million b/d, according to the IEA estimates. Iraq showed willingness last month and lowered output, although it still pumped 140,000 b/d above its target. Venezuela, not part of the quotas, posted a substantial rebound in output in November to 780,000 b/d, from 700,000 the month before.

The IEA said OPEC pumped 29.66 million b/d of crude during November, down 300,000 b/d from October, and that rate would fall to around 29.3 million b/d in January based on full compliance and steady output from Libya, Iran and Venezuela. That is still 700,000 b/d above the first-quarter call on OPEC crude and 1 million b/d above the second-quarter call, the IEA added.

NON-OPEC SUPPLY QUESTION

While the pact may take some comfort from the IEA’s updated view on non-OPEC supply growth to 2.1 million b/d, from 2.3 million b/d previously, it still signals robust output and a rise on the 1.9 million b/d estimated for this year.

The IEA said its largest adjustment has been to US onshore output, where operators continue to scale back activity to boost free cash flow and help investor returns. US total oil production growth is expected to slow from 1.6 million b/d this year to 1.1 million b/d in 2020, the Paris-based agency said.

The production outlook for Brazil and Ghana is worse after lower guidance from Petrobras and Tullow Oil, respectively.

The key energy institute also highlighted the historic moment in September when the US became a net oil exporter and pointed to late 2020 or early 2021 when this will be sustained.

However, the plaudits came with caveats: that the US will remain a crude importer due to “quality issues and greater market competition” given the US needs heavier, sourer crudes to blend with its generally lighter, sweeter shale. Indeed, it added that “this exposure to international markets highlights the need to insure against disruptions by maintaining emergency stocks.”

On the demand side, the IEA left its forecasts for 2019 and 2020 unchanged at 1 million b/d and 1.2 million b/d, respectively. It added that global oil demand increased by 900,000 b/d year on year in the third-quarter, the strongest annual growth in a year and with nearly three-quarters of the growth occurring in China.

The IEA suggested that economic indicators, notably in China and the US have become a little more positive, but warned that the situation in Europe was more “fragile”.

While the trade dispute hangs over the world economy, the IEA said “the deterioration in trade and industrial activity seen in recent months may have come to an end at the start of fourth-quarter”.

Source: Platts