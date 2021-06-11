IEA’s ‘Fantasy Island’ roadmap to net zero could actually lead to $100 oil

The International Energy Agency’s road map inspired both praise from certain quarters for laying out actions to cut emissions sharply but also scorn from some energy industry experts and analysts, who say it would lead to a massive spike in crude prices.

The Paris-based IEA released a report in May outlining what would be needed for the world to meet the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a blueprint that included targets on how much energy people should use to heat or cool their homes. The report also recommends no growth in oil and gas investment beyond 2021 and assumes a rapid decline in global oil demand.

Throughout the oil and gas industry, the IEA’s report was met with some derision as many executives and analysts questioned its underlying assumptions. From the investment industry’s perspective, a rapid move away from oil and gas investment — and resultant restriction of oil supply — would actually cause oil prices to jump rather than collapse.

“This IEA scenario is a bit of a fantasy. It’s not going to be achieved, but it does create some potentially dangerous side-effects in so far as policymakers look at those prescriptions and say, ‘We’ll do all of this including tell oil and gas companies to stop spending money,’” said Randy Ollenberger, managing director of oil and gas equity research at BMO Capital Markets.

Ollenberger pointed to a recent court ruling in the Netherlands directing Royal Dutch Shell Plc to cut its emissions further than the oil producer had targeted as well as recent activist shareholders at Exxon Mobil Corp. demanding less spending on oil and gas exploration and more spending on emissions reductions.

Forcing oil companies to cut spending from current levels — which are currently plumbing multi-year lows — will actually usher in a price spike by restricting global oil supply. “A spiking oil price isn’t good for anyone,” Ollenberger said.

Ollenberger and his fellow BMO Capital Markets analysts published a research note May 25 called “The Dangers of Fantasy Island,” which is both explicitly critical of the IEA’s road map and also warns that crude oil prices could spike to US$100 per barrel if oil supplies are cut.

BMO isn’t alone in criticizing the IEA.

Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman dismissed the net-zero road map as a “la-la-land” scenario when asked if oil was dead and said the kingdom is ramping up its productive capacity.

But others such as the Pembina Institute suggest the IEA road map is necessary if the world is to limit global warming and avoid worst-case scenarios of extreme weather events, species loss, and devastated landscape.

“This isn’t just an environmental issue. This is an equity issue,” said Nichole Dusyk, senior analyst at the Pembina Institute, in a statement. “Thoughtful planning for the energy sector can result in cleaner air, positive health outcomes, job opportunities and poverty alleviation, and greater biodiversity. Heading into COP26, federal and provincial governments need to follow the IEA’s lead and model a pathway to meet net-zero for Canada’s energy sector that is aligned with a sustainable, climate-safe future.”

The IEA report also highlighted need to accelerate investments in technologies that can curb emissions. Last week, Mission Innovation, a coalition of 23 countries — including Canada — that are responsible for 90 per cent of global energy investments, pledged to invest more than US$250 billion into clean energy research, development and demonstration over the next 10 years.

“The IEA’s Global Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050 shows that by mid-century, almost half the reductions in CO2 emissions will need to come from technologies that are currently at the demonstration or prototype phase,” Fatih Birol, executive director, International Energy Agency, said in a statement at the launch of Mission Innovation. “This means major innovation efforts are required by 2030 in order to bring these new technologies to market in time and scale them up over the coming decades. Our Roadmap also highlights that without stronger international cooperation on clean energy innovation, it could take decades longer for the world to reach net-zero emissions.”

$10,000 Per Tonne Carbon Tax

Bank of America estimates that with global GDP at US$90 trillion and global tax revenues of around US$20 trillion, a US$5 trillion per year decarbonization bill for three decades is necessary to pay for the transition.

“The planet will need a major redistribution of resources until 2050. Given how cheap thermal fuels still are, high carbon prices (traded, fixed, or implied) will be a critical component to prevent global temperatures from rising,” Bank of America researchers said in a report, noting that the wealthy countries would have to pay US$450 per tonne of carbon tax while low-income economies would see just US$31 per tonne.

“If we approach NZE by 2045, carbon could zoom past US$10,000 per tonne to keep fossil fuels in the ground and root out the last GHG bits.”

That $10,000 per tonne carbon tax is far greater than the $175 per tonne carbon tax Canada’s Liberal government have set as a target for 2030 and would curtail global oil and gas spending.

Global capital spending in oil is expected to recover from a low of US$355 billion in 2020, when the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic caused oil prices to collapse, to roughly US$450 billion by 2030, BMO expects.

By contrast, the IEA roadmap to net-zero assumes that upstream oil and gas investment stabilizes at US$350 billion each year from 2021 to 2030, then falls to US$170 billion per year thereafter.

Most forecasts expect oil demand to decline over time.

The IEA’s net-zero scenario is predicated on a sharp decline in oil demand, which would not return to 2019 levels and would fall to 72 million barrels per day in 2030 before falling further to 24 million bpd in 2050.

BMO’s Ollenberger said that oil demand in the OECD has been in decline since 2005 but global population growth and economic growth will lead to continued growth in total oil demand to 2030, at which point it will level off.

The IEA’s report did point to some areas where oil and gas companies are currently investing and could participate in an energy transition over time, including the ramp-up of hydrogen production.

Indeed, Bank of America analysts recently noted that hydrogen, while plentiful and abundant, is difficult to produce from renewable sources.

“In that regard, the world may soon face a technology trade-off between decarbonization and defossilization. In short, the world will have to keep investing extensively in new technologies in order to achieve decarbonization targets, a process that will take a substantial amount of time,” BOA analysts wrote in a June 1 research note.

As a result, more hydrogen production in the future is expected to come from the energy industry, which the IEA notes will also participate in an energy transition in a handful of other areas.

“The oil and gas industry could play a key role in helping to develop at scale a number of clean energy technologies such as CCUS, low-carbon hydrogen, biofuels and offshore wind,” the IEA special report notes, adding the net-zero scenario creates both challenges and opportunities for the oil and gas industry.

“Scaling up these technologies and bringing down their costs will rely on large-scale engineering and project management capabilities, qualities that are a good match to those of large oil and gas companies.”

