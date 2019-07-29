IEC Telecom takes mission connectivity to superior levels with Iridium CertusSM

Satellite communications specialist IEC Telecom has successfully completed an interconnection with the Iridium CertusSM service enabling it to provide superior levels of reliable connectivity to vital humanitarian operations.

The Iridium Certus service is now the newest addition to IEC Telecom’s comprehensive portfolio of satellite communications solutions.

Providing truly global pole-to-pole coverage, Iridium CertusSM is highly reliable, due to the advantages of the network’s unique architecture. Located in low Earth orbit (LEO), with crosslinks enabling cross-satellite communication and L-band end-user transmissions, the network is resilient to adverse weather conditions, does not rely on local ground infrastructure and has very low levels of latency.

For the humanitarian sector and land-based customers this means access to reliable, high-quality satellite connectivity anywhere on the planet, regardless of the size of the terrain, and real-time communications – helping mission critical information to be passed on clearly and effectively.

IEC Telecom is well-established in the field of humanitarian aid. The company provides a range of carefully-developed satellite communications solutions, enhanced by its value-added services, to enable aid agencies to:

• Rapidly deploy efficient mobile communications in disaster zones

• Manage end-to-end communications for disaster recovery

• Establish durable and robust communication systems in refugee camps

• Ensure front-line staff in hazardous locations have reliable communications.

Gwenael Loheac, Managing Director of IEC Telecom, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer customers our value added services on top of Iridium CertusSM one of the most innovative platforms with the greatest coverage.

“Iridium is a trusted provider of reliable and robust satellite communications. By using Iridium CertusSM our customers will benefit from an enhanced user experience, thanks to the system’s greater mobility and very low levels of latency – giving them real-time communications with less room for error.

“This solution is easily deployable and will work everywhere, giving users the confidence they need in their critical connections.”

Josh Miner, Vice President of the Land-Mobile Line of Business of Iridium said: “We are happy to sign this partnership with IEC Telecom, which is a leader in the humanitarian communications sector. Iridium CertusSM is an ideal solution for humanitarian organisations, which require highly-mobile vehicular or transportable solutions that can connect instantly with omni-directional antennas.

The MissionLinkTM by Thales terminal uses the Iridium CertusSM service to provide a multi-feature experience especially useful for first-response teams that need a reliable broadband connectivity solution offering internet and email, high-quality voice, location tracking, data transfer and messaging capabilities regardless of geography.”

Source: IEC Telecom