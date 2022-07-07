IEF Statement on Passing of OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo

The International Energy Forum issued the following statement today:

The Secretary General of the International Energy Forum Joseph McMonigle learned this morning with sadness of the untimely death of H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“Secretary General Barkindo was a dear friend and colleague, and I know many friends and associates around the world are shocked and saddened by the news of his passing. I extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” said Mr McMonigle.

“He will be remembered as a significant figure in the history of global energy governance. He was an exceptional diplomat who made a remarkable contribution to the stability of global energy markets. He will be sorely missed,” he added.

Source: IEF