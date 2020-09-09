Recent News

  

IFAN Announces Addition To Its Board Of Directors

The International Foundation for Aids to Navigation (IFAN) is delighted to announce the appointment of Louise Evans to its Board of Directors.

Ms Evans brings considerable experience to IFAN. She is currently a non-executive director and audit committee chair of AB Dynamics plc and Gooch & Housego PLC and is also a Board advisor to the SCB Group.

Peter Stanley, IFAN CEO, said: We are pleased to welcome Louise to the Board. Louise brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, not only through her previous position as Group Finance Director roles at Braemar Shipping Services plc and Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc, but also through the senior positions she held at RPS Group plc and Reynard Motorsport. We all look forward to working with her in the months and years ahead,” he added.

Louise Evans, IFAN Board Director

Source: International Foundation for Aids to Navigation (IFAN)

