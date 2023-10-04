IFAN appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of the International Foundation for Aids to Navigation (IFAN) is delighted to announce the appointment of Catherine Mulvihill as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Catherine is undergoing a comprehensive management of change process in collaboration with the current CEO, Peter Stanley, and will officially assume full responsibilities as IFAN’s CEO on 9th October 2023 upon the successful completion of this transitional phase.

She brings a wealth of experience spanning four decades in the marine industry, including extensive knowledge in container shipping and operations, ports and terminals, and marine insurance within both mutual management and the London and commercial markets. She has been an FCA-regulated Director of UK companies and is a Court Assistant and Chair of the Education and Charity committee for the Worshipful Company of Shipwrights.

Before joining IFAN, Catherine spent two decades with Charles Taylor, latterly as Managing Director for Charles Taylor TPA.

Guy Mason, IFAN Chair, said: “The IFAN Board of Directors would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Peter Stanley for his exceptional contributions during his tenure as CEO, which spanned over four years. Under his leadership, IFAN conducted a thorough strategic review, revitalised critical navigational aids infrastructure in the Gulf region, and implemented transformative changes in the organisation’s governance structure. We wish him well for the future and are pleased to announce that Peter will continue to serve on the Board, taking on the role of an Independent Trustee Director.”

Remarking on the change, Peter Stanley said: “It has been a privilege to lead IFAN during this transformative period. I have full confidence that Catherine will continue to lead IFAN’s work to support and enhance safe navigation thanks to her extensive expertise and leadership skills.”

IFAN’s incoming CEO, Catherine Mulvihill, said: “Many thanks to Peter for his invaluable contributions during his tenure, and I am grateful for his guidance during this transitional period. Together with our dedicated team, I look forward to continuing IFAN’s mission and furthering our impact in the maritime industry.”

Source: IFAN