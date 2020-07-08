IFAN Welcomed As A Supporting Organisation Of LISW21

The organisers of London International Shipping Week are delighted to welcome the International Foundation for Aids to Navigation (IFAN) onboard as a Supporting Organisation of London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21).

Support for LISW21 from the domestic UK and international shipping and maritime communities as well as Government has been overwhelming and IFAN will use the week-long event as a platform to promote the importance of navigational safety in the Middle East.

The Middle East Navigation Aids Service (MENAS), a subsidiary of IFAN, has been providing navigational services since 1911 as no state owns the Aids to Navigation in the joint waters of the Gulf. This service is funded exclusively via ‘nav dues’ and the sustainability of the existing service on which the shipping industry depends is totally reliant on receipt of these payments.

Operating from its main base in Bahrain and a support base in Abu Dhabi, MENAS owns and maintains an extensive network of 58 buoys, lighthouses and DGPS transmitters, mostly located in remote areas more than 12 nautical miles from the shore, and generally in hazardous areas such as narrow waterways leading to main ports.

Peter Stanley, CEO of IFAN, said: “We’re delighted to be a Supporting Organisation for LISW21 and IFAN is looking forward to discussing navigational safety in the Middle East with ship owners and the wider industry to highlight its importance.”

LISW21, which will be held in the week of September 13-17, 2021, has already received the support of over 100 international shipping trade associations together with the UK Government, Royal Navy and the UK domestic shipping and maritime sectors.

It promises to be an occasion of major proportions, with the number of events expected to exceed the 220 held during LISW19, meaning visitor numbers are expected to be higher than the 20,000 who attended last year. For the first time, LISW21 will run industry events throughout the five days of the week as opposed to keeping the Thursday free just for the headline LISW Conference and Gala Dinner. This will give Supporting Organisations and Sponsors more freedom of choice when it comes to planning their events

Source: London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21)