IFC Shipping Advisory 02/22 – Illegal Anchoring by Merchant Ships Off Tanjung Berakit Waters, Indonesia

1. The IFC received information from the Indonesian authorities on the enforcement efforts against illegal anchoring in the east of Tanjung Berakit from the period of Jan to Jul 2022, which resulted in 10 foreign merchant ships (5 cargo and 5 tanker vessels) detained.

2. Based on the investigation by the local authorities, the following are the findings for the illegal anchoring incidents:

a. Limited understanding of the archipelagic baselines of Indonesia.

b. The boundaries of the designated anchorage area may not be marked on navigation charts commonly used by merchant ships or may be marked with incorrect scales.

3. The Indonesian authorities has released the following designated anchorage area for Tanjung Berakit to mitigate confusion on the anchorage areas:

DESIGNATED ANCHORAGE AREA IN TANJUNG BERAKIT WATERS

(BASED ON INDONESIA MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATIONS DECREE NUMBER 30/2021)

4. The IFC recommends the shipping community to adopt the following measures before anchoring:

a. Obtain information on the designated anchorage area.

b. Appoint a local agent and get permission from local port authority.

c. Comply with local law and regulations.

