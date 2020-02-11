IFCHOR appoints new joint CEO

Leading international independent shipbroker IFCHOR has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Giovanni Ravano alongside Emanuele Ravano as Joint Chief Executive. Giovanni Ravano is an experienced shipping professional, having served the past 20 years in various executive roles at agribusiness commodity leader Bunge and his early years as a shipbroker at IFCHOR.

“I am delighted to be back at the family business, joining my brother in leading IFCHOR’s strategy and developments. The shipping industry is rapidly evolving and the future looks ever more complex. IFCHOR has grown significantly in recent years and my focus will be on contributing to our goal of taking the company to the next level”, commented Giovanni Ravano.

Emanuele (Manu) Ravano said:

“The past 24 months have seen IFCHOR expand rapidly with new offices in Dubai, Mumbai and Tokyo, the launch of a partnership with McQuilling in South America and digital investments. My brother brings practical shipbroking experience, wise management and strategic skills. Managing IFCHOR’s continued growth with new people, new services and new offices is a challenge which requires practical management. Our complimentary skill-sets are backed up by a great personal relationship.”

IFCHOR is a highly competitive, growing, international shipbroking company which offers dry and wet bulk chartering, sale & purchase, research and financial advisory services.

IFCHOR has earned the trust of its clients by providing a service based on integrity, discretion, intelligence and professionalism since 1977.

The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland with a network of 12 offices in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and the USA. It delivers a high quality, service minded approach through a proactive, strong team of professionals.

Source: IFCHOR