Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / IGC maintains global wheat, corn production forecasts

IGC maintains global wheat, corn production forecasts

in Commodity News 18/10/2024

The International Grains Council (IGC) maintained its forecasts for 2024/25 global wheat and corn crops in a monthly update.

The inter-governmental body kept its global wheat production forecast at 798 million metric tons, with an improved outlook for Kazakhstan offset by downward revisions for Australia and Argentina.

“Localised dryness has slightly curbed wheat prospects in Australia and Argentina ahead of the main winter harvest period,” the IGC said.

The IGC’s forecast for global corn production remained at 1.224 billion metric tons, with small upward revisions for the United States and India offset by diminished crop prospects in Russia and Egypt.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×