IGC raises forecasts for 2020/21 global wheat, corn crops

28/08/2020

The International Grains Council (IGC) raised its forecast for global corn (maize) production in the 2020/21 season reflecting an improved outlook for the U.S. crop.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body increased its global corn crop forecast by 2 million tonnes to 1.166 billion tonnes.

The IGC also raised its forecast for 2020/21 world wheat production by 1 million tonnes to 763 million tonnes.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

