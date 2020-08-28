IGC raises forecasts for 2020/21 global wheat, corn crops

The International Grains Council (IGC) raised its forecast for global corn (maize) production in the 2020/21 season reflecting an improved outlook for the U.S. crop.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body increased its global corn crop forecast by 2 million tonnes to 1.166 billion tonnes.

The IGC also raised its forecast for 2020/21 world wheat production by 1 million tonnes to 763 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)