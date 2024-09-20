IGC trims global wheat, corn production forecasts

The International Grains Council (IGC) has trimmed its forecast for 2024/25 global wheat production with a downward revision for the European Union largely offset by an improved outlook for Australia.

The intergovernmental body, in its monthly update on Thursday, anticipated global wheat production in 2024/25 at 798 million metric tons, down 1 million from its previous forecast although marginally above the prior season’s 795 million.

The European Union’s wheat crop was downwardly revised to 122.4 million from 124.8 million previously and well below the prior season’s 133.1 million.

Earlier this month, Strategie Grains lowered its forecast for soft wheat production in the EU to its lowest in 12 years as harvest results confirmed the severe effects of months of heavy rain in France and other parts of the trading bloc.

Australia’s wheat crop was, however, upwardly revised to 31.8 million tons from 30.1 million forecast last month.

The IGC is now in line with an Australian government forecast issued earlier this month with the outlook improved by rains in cropping regions.

The intergovernmental body also lowered its 2024/25 world corn crop outlook by 2 million tons to 1.224 billion tons with the EU again the most significant downward revision.

EU corn production was cut to 59.8 million tons, down from a previous forecast of 61.4 million while the U.S. crop was upwardly revised to 385.7 million from 384.7 million.

The IGC kept its forecast for global soybean output in 2024/25 at 419 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)