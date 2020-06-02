IGI Launches Marine Trades Product to Strengthen its Existing Marine Insurance Risks Portfolio

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced it has launched a new Marine Trades insurance product, strengthening the Company’s existing portfolio of marine insurance risks.

The Company, through its U.K. subsidiary, writes a portfolio of global marine risks which together represented around 7% of the Company’s gross written premiums at December 31, 2019. The addition of the Marine Trades product, which covers the smaller recreational marine market across the U.K., complements the Company’s existing Ports & Terminals and Marine Liability portfolios.

Mark Trevitt, with 30 years of marine underwriting experience, leads the marine team as Class Underwriter for Ports & Terminals and Marine Liability. IGI recently announced the addition of marine underwriter Vickie Fox, who will be responsible for developing the Marine Trades business for IGI.

“This product is aimed at a large and growing client base across the U.K.,” Mr. Trevitt said. “Given our size and experience, we are able to customize coverage to suit our clients’ needs, while also offering the ability to source multiple related coverages in one place.”

Source: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd.