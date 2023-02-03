IKAR cuts Russia’s 2023 wheat harvest forecast to 84 mln tonnes

Agriculture consultancy IKAR has cut its forecast for Russia’s 2023 wheat harvest to 84 million tonnes from 87 million tonnes previously, its head Dmitry Rylko told Reuters.

He added that this was a preliminary forecast.

Analysts started lowering their estimates for the 2023 crop this week due to poorer weather conditions. Grain transport firm Rusagrotrans lowered its forecast for 2023 by 1 million tonnes to 81.5 million tonnes due to the state of the winter crop.

According to preliminary data from the agricultural ministry, Russia may harvest 80-85 million tonnes of wheat in 2023 compared with 104.4 million tonnes of wheat in 2022.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)