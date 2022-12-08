IMarEST China Technology Centre opens in Ningbo, China

The Institute for Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) has opened the ‘IMarEST China Technology Centre’ in Ningbo, China. The new centre will support professionalism in the area with access to IMarEST services and events.

Alastair Fischbacher, 119th IMarEST President, says: “This exciting new development is the next step of our Memorandum of Understanding with China Association of National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI), the Ningbo Municipal Office for Port Services (NBOPS) and Ningbo Municipality Yinzhou District People’s Government. Supporting the maritime profession on a global level and ensuring access to professional development and ongoing training are vital for those who work in the sector.”

The centre was opened with a ceremony at China-UK Maritime Service and Talents Development Cooperation Forum and coincided with the launch of a new partnership between IMarEST and Ningbo Lanzhi, a newly established company with the support from CANSI and other key stakeholders in China. The IMarEST and Ningbo Lanzhi will work closely together to enhance professional standards and internationalisation of people working in the marine and maritime industry in China. As part of the agreement, Lanzhi has developed the Knowledge Marine International; a one-stop portal for marine and maritime professionals which will include the IMarEST’s news and IMarEST TV content.

LI Yanqing, Secretary General of China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, says:” Our Knowledge Marine International, will help us combine the knowledge of China’s maritime industry, with multiple resources from leading higher education institutions in China and internationally, industry enterprises and the information industry. By doing so, we can build a vocational education system and mechanism that meets the future development requirements of China’s maritime industry, support the development of maritime higher education, vocational education and whole-career re-education to enhance the vocational skills, professional competitiveness and career access of practitioners, and help build the talent pool of China’s maritime industry.”

LI Weijun, Chairman of Ningbo Lanzhi Marine Technology Co., Ltd, says:” The new IMarEST China Technology Centre is an exciting development in our ongoing work with the IMarEST to support maritime professionals. Our work on the Knowledge Marine International, is part of our commitment to support life-long learning and professional education for all maritime personnel and giving a major impetus into world maritime industry.”

The Institute has over 50 branches globally and over 20 special interest groups which support its work to promote the development of marine engineering, science and technology, providing opportunities for the exchange of ideas and practices and upholding the status, standards and expertise of marine professionals worldwide. Members are able to gain internationally recognised professional registration through the Institute, such as Technician, Incorporated, Registered or Chartered status. The Institute’s international growth has seen it sign several MoU agreements including ones with the Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI), and The Danny Faure Foundation (DFF) in Seychelles.

Source: IMarEST