IMarEST publishes special ‘Future Edition’ of Marine Professional

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) has published a special open access edition of its member magazine this week in celebration of its youth membership. Marine Professional has been guest edited by some of the Institute’s under-35 members, featuring the voices of young professionals from across the international marine sector.

To celebrate this landmark edition, the IMarEST is offering free digital access to this issue until the end of 2024 – after then, it will only be available to members and subscribers, as usual. Marine Professional: The Future Edition is available here.

Marine Professional editor Carly Fields said:

“This issue of Marine Professional is dedicated to early career marine professionals and the pipeline of talent, of which there are plenty, and they are more than capable of successfully propelling the sector into the future.

“Celebrating the youth membership of the IMarEST, this issue has taken its shape from the suggestions and contributions from the Institute’s under-35 members. It has been my pleasure to assist our guest editors, Ashleigh Kitchiner and Evan Cheok, in curating this special edition.

“From the early submissions and content deliberations, through to the contributions and final content, passion for the marine industry has shone through at all stages. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Guest editors Ashleigh Kitchiner and Evan Cheok said:

“As under-35 IMarEST members, we are honoured to be the guest editors for this issue. This unique edition marks the first of its kind as we champion IMarEST youth voices and share how they are shaping the future of the marine industry. Through our young members’ stories, in this issue we showcase their innovative ideas for a sustainable and inclusive community.

“We share inspiring stories of the technologies of tomorrow and renewal efforts taken by the IMarEST to nurture future leaders. We have curated a series of engaging features, including technical topics, as well as discussions on the skills required of a successful steward within the industry.”

Marine Professional is the official IMarEST magazine and newsletter, bringing the latest on marine news around the world via email newsletter once a week and in print four times a year. All members of the IMarEST receive Marine Professional, in either print or digital format depending on their membership category. Subscriptions are also available to institutions, organisations and companies.

With a strong news analysis focus, each issue looks at the trends emerging within the marine sector with a view to enhance the reader’s understanding of the complex technical intersections between the maritime, offshore and science agendas. Marine Professional has been shortlisted for two awards this year:

· 2024 Memcom Excellence Awards – Best Magazine, Circulation less than 20K

· Association Excellence Awards 2024 – Best Association Newsletter or Magazine

Source: IMarEST