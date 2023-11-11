IMarEST UAE champions sustainable shipping in Tanker conference

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) UAE branch played a pivotal role in the 8th annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference. With a primary focus on environmental protection and sustainability, the conference explored how tanker shipping could lead in achieving the IMO’s ambitious GHG reduction targets. The theme ‘Net zero tanker shipping setting the global decarbonization agenda’ aligns well with the upcoming COP 28 Climate Conference hosted by the UAE.

Addressing diverse topics such as environmental concerns, market trends, digitalization, safety, security, support services, vessel technology and ship repair, the conference provided a comprehensive overview of the industry’s landscape.

NIKEEL IDNANI, Honorary Secretary of IMarEST UAE Branch, delivered a presentation titled ‘The latest advances in Hull Coatings.’ Idnani emphasized the significance of a smooth ship hull to reduce engine power, fuel consumption and emissions. He highlighted the effectiveness of high-performance Antifouling coatings, specifically citing the case of a VLCC using PPG SIGMAGLIDE 2390. This biocide-free fouling release coating resulted in an impressive 18% power improvement with minimal speed loss (less than 1%) and the ability to withstand up to 150 idle days. PPG SIGMAGLIDE 2390 can potentially lower vessel emissions by up to 35%, facilitating compliance with IMO GHG targets, EEXI and CII, offering an attractive 9-month ROI.

The conference’s lively format facilitated interaction with 25 high-level speakers and 250 top-tier attendees, drawing the participation of the region’s leading tanker owners and operators held at the plush Atlantis on Palm Jumeirah. A vital event for anyone in bulk liquid shipping, the conference aimed to foster informed dialogue on the sector’s future, generating innovative ideas and reflecting on challenges and opportunities ahead.

As a supporting organization of the conference, IMarEST’s active involvement underscored its commitment to advancing marine engineering, science and technology, contributing valuable insights to the global discourse on sustainable and efficient Tanker shipping.

Source: Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST)