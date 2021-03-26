iMarine Software and ABS Nautical Systems Enhance Partnership to Solve Procurement Challenges for Shipping Industry

ABS Nautical Systems (ABS NS), a leading provider of Fleet Management Software and iMarine Software (SeaProc), an eProcurement specialist, have announced an expanded partnership to provide strengthened procurement solutions for the shipping industry worldwide via the AWS cloud-based eProcurement platform SeaProc.

SeaProc expertly powers a modern source-to-settle integrated procurement process between ship owners, operators and vendors. The use of APIs will increase key benefits with drastic improvements surrounding the speed of handling and managing orders and inquiries. This strengthened alliance will also provide a broader adoption of features and functionality for clients, including future regulatory requirements.

“Our enhanced coalition with SeaProc will redefine the procurement process, providing a harmonized user experience for our clients and the shipping industry,” says Evan Gooch, President of ABS Nautical Systems. “Together, we look forward to delivering embedded intelligence with a single platform for trading partner collaboration and unified integration.”

“We are pleased to expand upon our excellent relationship with ABS Group. We share a clear vision for how procurement should be managed in a world of evolving challenges. As close, collaborative partners, we believe that technological innovation is strengthened by bringing all the participants into the decision process in order to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of the global maritime marketplace,” says Peder Arstorp, Chief Commercial Officer at iMarine Software. “Speed, agility and accuracy are paramount drivers to a purely cloud-based workflow. That vision is now realized and fully mature.”

SeaProc is a source-to-settle cloud eProcurement solution powered by Amazon Web Services. It connects ship operators with over 60,000 vendors globally and provides a uniform platform for managing and monitoring technical trading, including contract management, e-invoicing, logistics, business reporting and trading rule management in a scalable and secure environment. The service is backed by a 24/7 support center that monitors trading and assists users based on an urgent response time policy.

