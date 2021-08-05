IMB Piracy and Armed Robbery Report Q2 2021

In the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) report on Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships for Q2 in 2021, it found that the number of incidents reported in the first half of 2021 was the lowest recorded since 1994. Of the 68 incidents reported in the first half of the year only one vessel was hijacked. However, the report highlights that there remain high risk areas and that violence against crew continues to be a major issue. During the first half of 2021, 50 crew members kidnapped whilst two were assaulted, one injured and sadly one instance of a crew member being killed.

Gulf of Guinea

This region accounts for 32% of all the reported incidents and is where the majority of crew kidnappings took place. All vessel types continue to be targeted primarily for crew kidnapping. The IMB warn that fishing vessels have also been hijacked and may be used as mother ships, targeting other merchant ships. While crew kidnapping has decreased in the region since Q2 2019 due to in part to the work of coastal response agencies and independent international navies, the IMB reminds ship owners not to be complacent while transiting these waters since there remains a risk to seafarers.

Vessels transiting this region are encouraged to remain vigilant at all times and comply with BMP WA.

Singapore Straits

There were 16 incidents reported in this area in the first half of 2021 compared to 11 during the same period in 2020. Attacks seemed to be opportunistic in nature. Of the incidents reported, perpetrators were armed with knives in seven cases. Crew were reported to have been either threatened, assaulted, or injured in three instances.

All vessel types are said to be targeted including tugs and barges, often underway or at anchor during the night. Vessels are encouraged to remain vigilant and maintain a strict watch with anti-piracy measures in place.

Peru (Callao Anchorage)

There has been an increase in the number of armed robberies observed in this region with nine incidents reported in the first half of 2021. This is twice the number of incidents compared to the same period in 2019 and 2020. In two separate incidents, a seafarer was taken hostage while the other was assaulted while on duty.

All vessel types are said to be targeted. Vessels are encouraged to remain vigilant and maintain a strict watch with anti-piracy measures in place.

Manila Bay

There were four incidents recorded where the vessels were boarded while anchored in Manila Bay, Philippines. Of the reported incidents, theft of cargo or ship’s stores onboard was observed in three instances.

Vessels are encouraged to remain vigilant and maintain a strict watch with anti-piracy measures in place.

The full report can be found in the attachment below.

Source: The Standard Club