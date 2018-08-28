Imbema Cleton becomes a Green Award incentive provider

Imbema Cleton has joined the Green Award programma as an incentive provider. This is recognition of Imbema Cleton contribution to improvement of quality, safety and the environmental performance in the maritime industry. “We are very proud that sustainable nature of our products and concepts has been recognized. Further participation in the Green Award scheme motivates the entire organization to think and act even greener,” said Eric van Leeuwen, sector manager Offshore, Maritime & Process industry.

Energy saving

The lubricating products offered by Imbema to the maritime industry are highly reliable and durable. These lubricants manufactured by Lubrication Engineers reduce friction and thus lead to less energy consumption. Another effect is that that there is less waste produced. Use of Viper wire-rope lubrication module ensures safe and effective lubricating of ships wires.

Safety

The safety of air is addressed by Imbema Cleton through PPE-concepts. Their personal protective equipment guarantees safety during processing and handling of hazardous raw materials, during cleaning, regular maintenance on board and calamities.

Reliability

Imbema Cleton also uses innovative approach to issues with hoses and gears in the maritime sector. Not only their products ensure reliable operations, but also services such as a Flamingo app (check, manage and validate) make a unique contribution to the improvement of safety.

Green Award; the pride of the oceans

The Green Award scheme was established in 1994 to stimulate cleaner and safer maritime shipping. All over the world there are ships and ship managers that hold a Green Award certificate. Green Award is a non-profit organization and certification takes place on a voluntary basis.

Source: Green Award Foundation