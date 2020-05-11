IMCA Actively Participates In eCMID Online Festival Of Knowledge

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) will be actively participating in an eCMID online festival of knowledge aimed at sharing the latest updates with Accredited Vessel Inspectors (AVIs).

The IMCA eCMID system provides the marine and offshore industry with standardised formats for vessel inspection and offers a safety management system (SMS) ‘health check’. Using eCMID can help improve the quality and consistency of inspections, as well as reducing the frequency of inspections on individual vessels through the adoption of a commonly recognised inspection process.

The event

The event, taking place on May 20, is hosted by IIMS and scheduled to run for twelve hours from 0600hrs BST.

Graeme Reid, IMCA Technical Adviser – Marine, will be presenting the latest Findings and Analysis.

Adam Hugo, IMCA IT Services & Solutions Specialist will be providing an update and live demonstration of the eCMID Progressive Web App

Stephen Birt of TechnipFMC and Chairman of IMCA’s eCMID committee will be providing an update on the work of the eCMID committee.

IIMS Marine Surveying Academy operates the AVI Scheme on behalf of IMCA.

Source: IMCA