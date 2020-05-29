IMCA And Industry Group Target Governments On A Global Basis On Behalf Of Offshore Workers

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) continues to play a key role in an Industry Group lobbying governments and maritime authorities on a global basis to gain support of an IMO a recommendation for authorities to facilitate the movement of offshore energy sector personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group comprising IADC, IAGC, IMCA, IOGP and ISOA, gained support from the IMO in early May and have now formally written to more than fifty governments and maritime authorities to gain their recognition of offshore energy sector personnel as key workers alongside seafarers and marine personnel. The aim is to achieve sufficient support of the IMO Recommendation to facilitate the efficient movement of personnel for regular crew changes and crew movements during mobilisation, demobilisation activities.

The Industry Group represents international associations whose member companies are engaged in essential elements of the global offshore energy sector; whose personnel perform a wide variety of specialised roles which are all critical to the daily functioning of maintaining global energy supplies.

The United Nations International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Circular Letter No.4204/Add.13 has been distributed to key government and maritime authorities with a request from the Industry Group that governments implement the recommendations attached to the Circular. These recommendations detail the necessary action required to facilitate the movement of ‘key workers’ to and from their places of work on all vessels and installations engaged in offshore energy sector activities.

Importantly, the Circular Letter addresses the needs of all offshore workers engaged in the broad spectrum of activities that comprise the offshore energy sector and recommends that such personnel be designated as key workers. The imperative for efficient crew changes is vital to ensuring the safety of workers offshore and the security of supply of all forms of hydrocarbon and renewable energy sources. This is both for the immediate societal needs, and to ensure security of supply in the medium to long term as demand increases with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Source: IMCA