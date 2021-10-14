IMCA and NI expand DPO CPD App to Key DP Personnel

The Nautical Institute (NI) and the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) continue to build on their Dynamic Positioning continuing professional development (“CPD”) app with the launch of a second module. In response to industry demand in recent months, the scheme has now been expanded to include all key DP personnel.

The scheme, originally aimed at supporting Dynamic Positioning Operators, is designed to help all key DP personnel maintain their technical knowledge of the latest industry guidance and operational best practice. The app expands professional awareness of the latest IMCA/industry guidance; DP safety bulletins; DP exercises and training drills; and assists in improving safety and operational efficiency offshore as well as technical knowledge.

The CPD app draws on the long-term commitment to DP and all key DP Personnel by both the NI and IMCA. For more than 25 years, IMCA has operated the industry’s DP event reporting scheme. These reports are published as ‘lessons learned’ for the benefit of the whole industry, generating leading industry guidance that will form a mainstay of the CPD scheme. In addition, the scheme benefits from the considerable efforts by the NI in the creation and regular updating of the DPO Handbook which was first published in 2008.

Feedback on the scheme from industry has been very positive in recognising CPD as an effective means of combatting knowledge and skill fade.

Captain John Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer, The Nautical Institute stated:

“We are encouraged by the reaction to this scheme and delighted to be working with IMCA on expanding this Dynamic Positioning CPD app. Designed for use on mobile devices, and using specialist mobile device learning management software, the app is available across a wide range of operating systems. Importantly, it provides offline capability ensuring the content remains available without internet connection – an important factor for seagoing personnel.”

Allen Leatt, IMCA’s CEO explained:

“IMCA’s heritage is rooted in Dynamic Positioning so we recognise the significant role DP personnel play in our industry, therefore expanding the scope of this CPD to reach all key players is a natural progression in improving safety and efficiency offshore. Our DP event reporting scheme reveals that human factors often influence undesirable DP station keeping events. We are already seeing the CPD programme helping to improve safety and risk management of DP operations in our industry – extending the scheme will further support this.”

We continue to see very encouraging results in the diving industry thanks to long standing certification schemes and our Diving Supervisor CPD app introduced in 2020 and we are starting to see a similar trend with this scheme.”

Course content

The content is divided into a number of modules, each covering aspects of six different categories:

DP Regulation & Guidance

DP Functional Requirements

DP Knowledge Enhancement

DP Operations

DP Redundancy Concepts

DP Testing & Trials

Each category is further divided into different units

The newly launched Module 2 comprises 24 individual lessons around the subjects of IMCA and IMCA’s DP Committee, Capability Plots, Microwave Position Reference systems, DP station keeping, event reporting, DP event bulletins, and FMEA & FMEA proving trials.

New modules will be released at six-monthly intervals. Modules 1 and 2 are complete and online, with the content for subsequent modules already drafted. Learning is enhanced by direct and free access, via the app, to key IMCA guidance documentation related to the particular topic being studied. The relevant IMCA guidance is also included for download within the appropriate module in the app.

Registration and payment for access to the CPD app is undertaken via the NI Alexis Platform and further information is available on the IMCA website.

Source: IMCA