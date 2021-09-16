IMCA announces impressive line-up of industry experts for its Environmental Sustainability Seminar

The International Marine Contractors Association’s (IMCA) Environmental Sustainability Committee has announced the full programme for an online technical and motivational seminar taking place on 28 September.

Guest speakers from KPMG and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, Getting to Zero Coalition of the Global Maritime Forum, Basque Centre for Climate Change, Open Ocean Robotics, Vard Engineering and Duke University, are confirmed to present alongside members of IMCA’s Environmental Sustainability Committee.

The event will focus on the central topics outlined in IMCA’s Recommended Code of Practice on Environmental Sustainability including emissions reduction and efficiency, circular economy and supply chain engagement, reporting and framing environment and climate in broader sustainability, and life below water. A series of interactive discussions, facilitated by the committee, will coincide with each session to stimulate thinking around the application of the code across organisations of all sizes within the industry.

IMCA’s CEO, Allen Leatt explained:

“It has been four months since we launched our Recommended Code of Practice on Environmental Sustainability, and there is much work to do to put this Code into practice across the industries we serve. This event is a step towards concerted action, and I am looking forward to speaking alongside such a fantastic line-up of speakers across a broad spectrum of key environmental issues that are crucial for our industry to address.”

Nadine Robinson, IMCA’s technical expert in environmental sustainability, added:

“Our aim is to enlighten, engage and inspire through interaction with leading experts to ensure alignment with global practice and thinking. We believe this event will be of significant value to IMCA members, environmental sustainability professionals, operational decision-makers, management, and anyone with a keen interest in the area and the energy transition.”

The full programme of events and details on how to register can be found at Environmental Sustainability Seminar – IMCA (imca-int.com).

IMCA’s Recommended Code of Practice on Environmental Sustainability and accompanying broadcast in which members of IMCA’s Environmental Sustainability Committee share insight and information on its key areas are available on the IMCA website.

Source: IMCA