IMCA announces programme for its contracts & insurance seminar – Back to the Negotiating Table – Working Together

– Experts from oil companies, contractors and the legal and insurance sectors to share their thoughts and opinions on Working Together

– The share of risks and liabilities requires new ways of oil companies and contractors working together in sensible and pragmatic ways.

The full programme for ‘Back to the Negotiating Table – Working Together’, the International Marine Contractors Association’s (IMCA) Contracts & Insurance Seminar has been published. Being held on the afternoon of 20 September at the Royal Academy of Engineering in London, it will be chaired by Nathalie Louys, Chair of IMCA’s Contracts & Insurance Committee and Subsea 7’s General Counsel.

Three highly topical themes will be examined at the half-day seminar: ‘Ethics and compliance – a shared challenge’; ‘Achieving a FAIR and sustainable risk allocation’; and a panel discussion ‘Working together: realigning the risk foundations for long term success’. A networking reception will be held immediately after the Seminar.

The topics will be addressed by speakers from oil companies including Ryan Hartman, BP’s Vice President, Ethics & Compliance; and John Prowting of Chevron. Contractors will be represented by Subsea 7’s Andrew Hayward, Group Head of Compliance and Ethics; Todd Krammers of McDermott; Simona Livia Rasini, Head of Business Integrity, Saipem; and David Blackmon of Heerema Marine Contractors and Vice-Chairman of IMCA Contracts & Insurance Committee. Legal and insurance specialists speaking will be Clare Kempkens of KL Gates LLP; Simon Moore of Stephenson Harwood LLP; and Nick Coffery and Joe Brennan both of INDECS.

IMCA’s CEO Allen Leatt said: “With the offshore oil business now five years into the largest downturn in living memory, we have seen all manner of corporate restructuring: mergers, acquisitions, disposals, bankruptcies, and new entrants. As a consequence, since many oil company functions are outsourced, the supply chain has taken the brunt of the downsizing pain.

“Our timely seminar has the theme of our industry ‘Getting back to the negotiating table’, in the sense that the albeit fragile recovery in oil price has generated some early signs of recovery in market demand. That said, whilst the supply chain may have cut costs by 30% or more in a buyers’ market, the share of risks and liabilities requires new ways of oil companies and contractors working together in sensible and pragmatic ways.”

Allen Leatt will be speaking on ‘The challenge of delivering large complex projects’ at the seminar.

Source: IMCA