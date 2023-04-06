IMCA appoints new environmental sustainability lead

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) welcomes a new environmental sustainability lead, Mary Ntamark. Mary began her career in the oil and gas industry developing, implementing, and managing environmental management programmes on sites across the globe for projects in Angola, Egypt, Turkey, the Middle East and the UK.

Most recently she has been involved in the development and application of net zero sustainability strategies and the application ESG frameworks on major projects in the UK.

As well as oil and gas, Mary has a wealth of environmental project management experience gained across the construction, rail, aviation and landscape industries, including the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) phases of large projects.

Mary is a chartered environmentalist with the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA), She holds a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry, a Master of Science degree in Pollution and Environmental Control from the University of Manchester, and most recently a certification in Business Sustainability Management from the University of Cambridge.

She is supporting IMCA in developing the strategy for the Environmental Sustainability Committee, and the activities of its three working groups.

Commenting on her appointment, Jim Cullen, technical director at IMCA said: “I’m delighted that Mary has joined IMCA to lead our activity in this vital area. Her extensive hands-on experience will ensure we can meet our own ambitions to support the industry to play its part in improving the sustainability of offshore delivery.”

Mary Ntamark, technical adviser – environmental sustainability, said: “Joining IMCA is a great opportunity to apply my knowledge, skills and experience in a new area. I’m looking forward to engaging with the sector and working with members to improve the sustainability of our industry.”

Source: IMCA