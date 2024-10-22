IMCA Global Summit 2024: marine contracting industry set for first global gathering since 2018

Hundreds of business leaders and technical experts will gather in Utrecht in the Netherlands on 3 and 4 December for the IMCA Global Summit 2024 – the marine contracting industry’s first global event since 2018. Delegates from all over the UK, Europe, USA, Korea, South Africa, and Argentina have already registered.

With huge expectations to deliver the energy transition while increasing energy security, the global marine contracting sector is facing a raft of challenges around sustainability, safety, and people.

The two-day Summit will explore these issues, share best practice, and chart a course to success across an interactive programme mixing business and technical content and offering numerous networking opportunities. It will also showcase the latest technological solutions, featuring diverse exhibitors including the Rotech Group, Orbital Marine Power, and DRASS.

Utrecht is only 30 minutes away from Schiphol Airport, with a direct train running every 15 minutes.

“We are delighted, but not surprised, by the early international interest in the IMCA Global Summit. The key challenges we face – ensuring our industry operates safely and sustainably, is equipped to provide a cleaner offshore energy mix, and can attract and retain the next generation of talent that we need – are faced by IMCA members across the globe. Our two days in Utrecht will bring our industry together for the first time in six years to make real progress on these issues,” said IMCA’s CEO Iain Grainger.

With TechnipFMC its Platinum Sponsor, Jan De Nul as Gold, the Unique Group as Silver; and Bronze sponsors including Fugro, Adsun Offshore, PE Lerus Training and Seamec, the IMCA Global Summit features seven separate sessions:

Rising to the challenges – exploring the long-term geo-political, macro-economic and market forces influencing the industry and looking ahead to what it might mean for the sector in 2025 and beyond. Featuring keynote speaker, Fredrik Ellekjær, Partner – Advisory, Rystad Energy.

Meeting ambitions on sustainability – rising to the challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and a more sustainable approach to offshore projects that will mean shifts in how we work, as well as investment in people, technology and vessels. With a keynote address by Dr Sally Uren OBE, CEO, Forum for the Future who will also take part in a panel discussion.

Future technology – bringing delegates and exhibitors together to showcase the latest innovations, with a keynote presented by Fugro’s Kevin Barron on the potential for personal locator beacons to save lives at sea.

Celebrating our achievements – which will see the presentation of this year’s IMCA Awards recognising Member best-practice in safety, greenhouse gas reduction, and sustainability as well as the President’s Award for lifetime achievement.

Attracting and retaining talent – exploring the major people issues the industry faces. How do we appeal to a new generation with different expectations? How can we transition skills from oil and gas to offshore renewables? Oliver Ferriman, Associate Director HSM Advisory will deliver a keynote address, and a panel discussion will follow.

Delivering a safe industry – in which delegates will learn how Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) is transforming workplace safety. Dr Todd E. Conklin PhD, the ‘Godfather of HOP’ will deliver a keynote address highlighting the importance of empowering workers to become problem-solvers adept at navigating the complexities of high-risk environments.

Last Breath – the remarkable survival tale of keynote speaker Chris Lemons, the saturation diver who survived against the odds following a severed umbilical, tells his story, which is soon to be immortalised by Hollywood.

Source: IMCA