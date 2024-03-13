IMCA invites industry to “vital conversation on Greenhouse Gases (GHGs)”

One day seminar hosted by IMCA to feature speakers from Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Parkwind, Port of Rotterdam, Bunker Holdings, Vard, Siemens Energy and Clyde & Co.

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is bringing the industry together for a vital conversation on meeting new ambitions for Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) at a one-day seminar in Papendrecht, Netherlands on Wednesday 10 April 2024.

Hosted by IMCA board Member Boskalis, the ProjectGHG Forum will welcome anyone with a working interest in this space.

In the morning, sessions will explore the challenges faced with Philip Lewis of Interlatus Global Partners sharing the impact of GHGs on market and vessel demand, while Marie-Anne Moussalli of Clyde & Co will dive into their impact on the legal, regulatory, and taxation environments. The changing views of clients will be explored by IMCA sharing the findings of a soon to be released White Paper, and discussed by Koen Roles of Belgian offshore wind developer, Parkwind.

In the afternoon, sessions will focus on solutions and include an analysis of the impact of GHGs on the offshore construction fleet by Spinergie, while Harshil Desai will share the latest research from the Maersk Moeller McKinsey Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping on alternative fuels. Follow-up sessions will explore alternative fuels in more detail with Robin van Elderen of Bunker Holdings, Cees Boon of the Port of Rotterdam, Oystein Longa of Vard, and Siemens Energy.

In addition, best-practice from IMCA Members will also be shared from Boskalis, Subsea7, and P&O ML who will participate in a panel discussion on the steps they are taking to reduce GHG emissions today.

Commenting on the ProjectGHG Forum programme, Iain Grainger, CEO, IMCA said: “With new ambitions and interim targets from regulators, new expectations from clients and colleagues, as well as medium to long-term investment decisions on vessels and engines being made by our industry today, there has never been a better time to bring the sector together to explore this vital topic.

“We know the challenges posed by Greenhouse Gases are substantial, but we also know that our industry is made up of brilliant problem solvers. IMCA has a proud history in bringing the sector together to improve performance and safety, and our ProjectGHG campaign aims to do the same for sustainability as we collectively chart the course to Net Zero emissions.

“Our one-day Forum forms a vital part of this process, and we want to hear your views. Whether business leader or technical decision-maker, I look forward to welcoming you on Wednesday 10 April in Papendrecht, Netherlands.”

Source: IMCA