IMCA Launches New Online Facility For Instant Verification Of Certificates For Safety-Critical Positions In The Offshore Industry

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has launched a new online facility as part of the Association’s digital transformation programme which will enable members to access verification services 24 hours a day. It will cover all five certificate types currently issued: Air Diving Supervisor, Bell Diving Supervisor, Life Support Technician, DP Company Authority and DP Trials & Assurance Practitioner. New initiatives such as Accredited Diving System Inspectors will also benefit from the service.

A search form is now available at imca-int.com/verify for registered website users to check the status of any certificate provided to them by its holder. The existing option of contacting the IMCA certification team will remain available during London office hours.

The online verification facility also confirms the in-date status for continuing professional development (CPD) which became mandatory for Diving Supervisors at the beginning of 2021. Users of the IMCA Diving CPD App will continue to be able to share detailed CPD progress, with the existing app function redirected to the new facility automatically.

Source: IMCA