IMCA Launches Progressive Web App For eCMID

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) announces the launch of its Progressive Web App (PWA) for its Common Marine Inspection Document system.

IMCA’s eCMID system provides the marine and offshore industry with standardised formats for vessel inspection. It offers a safety management system (SMS) ‘health check’ and can help improve the quality and consistency of inspections, as well as reducing the frequency of inspections on individual vessels through the adoption of a commonly recognised inspection process

This new eCMID inspection app has been through a rigorous testing process with a group of accredited vessel inspectors (AVIs). The app mirrors the features of the current Windows application. It will allow AVIs to complete and submit inspection reports electronically while on site. The system includes the eCMID inspection template and the eMISW template for smaller workboats

Mark Ford, IMCA’s Technical Director stated:

“This is the latest and most significant development to the eCMID system and is funded by the report upload fees introduced in 2018, which were intended to enable such improvements, maintenance, and support of the eCMID system on an ongoing basis. Our development roadmap includes further additions and improvements in the months and years ahead as we work to continually improve user experience and to improve reporting and analysis.”

Adam Hugo, IMCA’s IT Services & Solutions Specialist advised

“The new eCMID App has been built as a progressive web app (PWA), which will make the system truly accessible across-all platforms as it uses a web browser to run. This means that inspection reports can be completed on Android/iOS smartphones and tablets, as well as Mac devices, for the first time, while improving the experience for Windows users.”

The eCMID database, inspector accreditation and inspection application form replace previous offline reporting, with assured inspector competence and numerous other benefits for all industry parties. There is no additional cost for using the app, nor for downloading inspection reports

The system is overseen by IMCA’s Marine eCMID Committee, which includes representatives of all stakeholder groups such as vessel operators, clients and inspection companies.

Source: IMCA