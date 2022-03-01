IMCA Publishes Information Note On The Impacts Of Proposed Crewing Legislation

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has published on its website a new Information Note that should be of interest to IMCA Members with offshore oil and gas and renewable energy businesses in the United States. This relates to new proposed legislative amendments called the American Offshore Worker Fairness Act that would dramatically change citizenship crewing requirements for vessels engaged in offshore energy support operations on the outer continental shelf of the United States.

Specifically, Members should be aware of proposed legislative changes that would undermine a regulatory scheme that has served the offshore energy industry well for decades by creating a crew citizenship and visa technical trade barrier that would derail offshore infrastructure development and adversely affect the energy security of the United States.

We have seen similar proposals in the past that were rightly defeated after lawmakers were educated by IMCA and its industry partners on the facts, and IMCA looks forward to lawmakers making a similar judgement this year given the criticality of the emerging offshore wind energy market and return of the oil and gas markets. Accordingly, this Information Note sets the record straight and can be read here Adverse Impacts of the American Offshore Worker Fairness Act (H.R. 6728) on Offshore Energy Security – IMCA (imca-int.com)

Source: IMCA