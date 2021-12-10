IMCA Publishes Jones Act-Related Information Note

The International Marine Contractors Association has published on its web site a new Information Note that should be of interest to the offshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries based on a new development related to enforcement of the Jones Act and Vessel Crewing.

Specifically, stakeholders should be aware of the evolving methods used by pro-Jones Act advocates to draw attention to offshore operations that they claim to be noncompliant with applicable coastwise and vessel crewing laws.

An industry group has deployed a surveillance vessel, the Jones Act Enforcer, to monitor and report suspected Jones Act and other violations on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

This Information Note sets the record straight on recent questionable allegations on Jones Act violations: Enforcement of the Jones Act and Vessel Crewing Laws – IMCA (imca-int.com)

Source: IMCA