IMCA Safety Statistics: Hours recorded up 50% as industry demonstrates unwavering commitment to improving Safety

Annual safety figures compiled by the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) show continuing positive offshore safety trends, as the hours recorded increased by more than 50% to 958 million hours, demonstrating IMCA Members’ ongoing commitment to improving safety.

Key safety metrics registered improvements again this year, including the Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR), Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR), Safety Observation Frequency Rate (SOFR) and Fatal Accident Rate (FAR).

The report also features comparative figures from stakeholder groups – including G+, IADC and IOGP – which allows for cross-sector comparisons. Split by business size, it also enables individual companies to benchmark their own performance with appropriately sized peers.

Commenting on the publication of the annual safety statistics, Iain Grainger, CEO, IMCA, said: “We are pleased with the increase in hours recorded in our safety data this year to more than 950 million, demonstrating the unwavering commitment of our Members to improving safety and performance.

“The figures themselves continue trends seen in the last few years, showing small improvements across the major metrics collected from incidents at Contractor Members. However, they also reveal broader questions for IMCA and the industry – What should we now collectively explore if we wish to see a step-change in offshore safety? How can we reduce avoidable serious incidents and offshore deaths? What lessons should we be learning from each other?

“With this in mind, IMCA will be working closely with G+ over the coming months to reduce incidents. We will also be exploring emerging safety approaches at the IMCA Global Summit in December, where we will have a focus on the potential of Human and Operational Performance (HOP) to improve safety.

“For more than 50 years, safety has been fundamental to IMCA’s mission, and we have witnessed a dramatic decline in offshore incidents. The industry needs to come together and find the new approaches which will build on this good work as we strive towards a world where working offshore is as safe as possible.”

Source: IMCA