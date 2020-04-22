IMCA Shares COVID-19 Guidance

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) continues to add to its dedicated COVID webpage a variety of information and links to be of use to its membership.

The compilation includes COVID-19-related IMCA Safety Flashes and IMCA Information Notes, including those relating to the extension of renewal periods for certain industry recognised certificates e.g. for diver medicals and for DESIGN audits of diving systems. There is also specific DP information and links to relevant IMCA news and press releases. Various information and updates on operational matters from member companies are added as the situation changes and evolves.

Additionally, the page features links to COVID-19 resources from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Maritime Health Association (IMHA), Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF), Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) and other relevant organisations.

IMCA’s Chief Executive, Allen Leatt explained:

“We want to ensure that relevant information is easily accessible to our Members and non-members alike. I would also like to thank our Members who are sharing information on their logistical activities, which enables us to share these details with the wider industry. The webpage is regularly updated as the situation evolves.”

“IMCA is actively involved in a number of industry COVID-19 workgroups which also provide a key source of information which we will share with our members.”

“It is also a credit to our industry to hear of the positive news of diver medics with the IMCA recognised DMT qualification helping our health services on the front line in hospitals”.

Source: IMCA