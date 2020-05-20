IMCA Strengthens Expertise In Environmental Sustainability

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has confirmed the appointment of Nadine Robinson to lead the Association’s strategy on environmental sustainability.

Allen Leatt, IMCA’s CEO stated:

“We are delighted to welcome Nadine to the team. Following our strategic review in 2017, we established our first dedicated committee on Environmental Sustainability, which has over the last three years been very successful in promoting and sharing best practice amongst our Members. Nadine brings an excellent external perspective and we are confident that she will help move our agenda to the next level.”

Nadine is a policy professional with over 20 years’ experience advising on climate change, environment and sustainability in the private sector, government, non-governmental and international organisations, and with communities.

She brings a wealth of experience to IMCA having held positions as Technical Director (Climate Disclosure Standards Board in CDP), as an Environmental Consultant, Environmental Policy Lecturer (Birkbeck College), Economic Advisor on Climate Change (The Commonwealth Secretariat), Shipping Finance Solicitor (Allen & Overy). She has also held various policy and research roles in Government and UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) advising on environment, climate finance, energy, the green and blue economy, and sustainable development.

Nadine holds a BA (McGill University) and an MA (York University) and is a qualified solicitor in England.

Source: IMCA