IMCA Supports Call To Recognise All Seafarers

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is supporting the call to action to recognise the significant efforts being made by seafarers and offshore workers globally during these challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associations such as the International Chamber of Shipping, its members, shipowners and port operators are encouraging vessel masters to participate in an act of recognition by requesting that all vessels in ports around the world sound their ship’s whistle on 1 May 2020 at 12.00hrs, providing it is safe to do so.

This move is to celebrate and recognise the contributions and sacrifices that all workers, including all maritime workers both on-board and onshore, have been making during the current COVID-19 crisis.

IMCA represents the vast majority of offshore marine contractors and the associated supply chain in the world, with members from over 60 countries. It publishes an extensive technical library of guidance documents on operational good practice, safety promotional materials, timely information notes and safety flashes. Its members benefit from a technical structure comprising four main divisions covering Offshore Diving, Marine, Remote Systems & ROVs, and Offshore Surveying.

These are supported by a committee structure focused on: health, safety, security and the environment; competence and training; lifting and rigging; marine policy and regulatory affairs; and contracts and insurance. The association’s global coverage is organised into five geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe & Africa, Middle East & India, North America, and South America.

Source: IMCA