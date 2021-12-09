IMCA Supports UN International Anti-Corruption Day 2021

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) celebrates the United Nations (UN) International Anti-Corruption Day on 9 December 2021. The campaign entitled “your right, your role, say no to corruption” emphasises the important role we all have to play in preventing and tackling corruption. The campaign also places the onus on Governments to implement measures to protect those that speak up from retaliation.

Allen Leatt, IMCA’s Chief Executive, explained:

“International Anti-Corruption Day is an ideal opportunity for IMCA Members to evaluate the effectiveness of their systems, processes, and procedures in maintaining these important safeguards.”

He added:

“In partnership with Transparency International we developed an online Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC) eLearning module called ‘Doing Business without Bribery’. It is freely available on our website and forms part of IMCA’s ethics programme to support our membership.” Doing business without bribery – IMCA (imca-int.com).

Source: IMCA