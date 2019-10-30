IMCA Upgrades Its Anti Bribery And Corruption Training

The International Marine Contractor’s Association’s (IMCA) has recently completed an upgrade to its Anti Bribery and Corruption training programme with Transparency International using the most modern online training techniques available.

The updated online eLearning module called Doing Business Without Bribery is the next generation of the version launched in 2018 and is freely available on IMCA’s website.

This Anti Bribery and Corruption (ABC) eLearning module forms part of IMCA’s ethics programme to support its membership, which comprises three phases:

Code of Practice for the Secretariat The Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC) eLearning module which includes a requirement to complete this module on an annual basis. A set of high-level ethical principles incorporated in a Code of Conduct expected of its Members.

Allen Leatt, IMCA CEO said: “The purpose is to train, explain, and encourage anti-bribery and corruption best practice and support all IMCA Member organisations. The e-Learning module will be particularly useful to our Members with more limited in-house compliance training capabilities. We know that our Members are keen to ensure they conform to best ethical business practices and the ABC training module is designed to support them achieve that.”

Users can access the ABC eLearning module online by clicking here. Upon successful completion, a certificate can be printed for company records.

They will need to enter their name and company name on the first page of the training module, this is stored in their browser to enable the certificate to be generated, but this data is not stored or tracked by IMCA.

Source: IMCA