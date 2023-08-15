IMCA welcomes two new members to the Secretariat.

Roger Moore joins as Technical Adviser – Remote Systems, ROV & Offshore Survey. Romina Nicolaides joins as Communications and Marketing Specialist.

Two new additions to IMCA’s Secretariat will further enhance the team.

Roger Moore has joined as a Technical Adviser for Remote Systems and Remote Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Offshore Survey. Roger has been working in the ROV sector for over 27 years having previously held positions offshore, ranging from Trainee Pilot Technician to OPM, and onshore as an ROV Operations Manager and Technical Authority.

Prior to this, Roger served in the British Army for the Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers working on Chieftain Main battle tanks and receiving electrical, mechanical and hydraulics trade training. He has written several training programmes and has hosted internships as a STEM Ambassador.

Jim Cullen, IMCA’s Technical Director said: “Roger is a valuable new addition to our technical team and will be driving the Offshore Survey and Remote Systems & ROV Division Committees, as well as overseeing the development of guidance on a variety of surveying techniques.

“His expertise will be invaluable in supporting our Members’ work with ROVs and AUVs and his in-depth understanding of technical requirements – including hardware, software, offshore operations and crew competence – will be a huge asset to IMCA.”

Romina Nicolaides has joined IMCA as a Communications and Marketing Specialist. She has over 20 years’ experience in full mix marketing, design and in implementing complex communication strategies.

She started her career as marketing assistant in broadcast television, before moving into finance communications working on high-profile banking campaigns.

She worked for several well-known organisations in the UK and overseas, across a number of different industries in the private and public sectors, including facilities management and Local Government. Working for a Local Authority, she led projects to promote policies on sustainability, waste reduction and recycling to over two million North London residents and businesses.

Commenting on Romina’s appointment, James Ketchell, Head of Communications & Marketing at IMCA, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Romina to the team. Her experience will help us continue to modernise our engagement with Members and her expertise will ensure we can reach even more industry stakeholders and help us to tell the story of our industry while sharing the positive impact of IMCA.”

Source: IMCA