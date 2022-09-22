IMCA’s DP Conference Report Available to All

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) held its first two-day DP Conference for some years in May 2022 in Amsterdam and has now made the 34-page conference report available to all. This includes concise summaries of all sessions and presentations along with relevant graphs, charts, and most importantly some of the findings that emerged

With attendees from around the world the conference was aimed at those involved in offshore renewable energy and offshore oil and gas DP operations. Engagement was excellent throughout the conference and attendee feedback was extremely positive. This will now become an annual event with the 2023 IMCA DP Conference scheduled for 9-10 May, once again in Amsterdam.

As Richard Purser, Technical Adviser – Marine explained: “It was great getting back to an in-person dedicated event attended by so many specialists, as DP is in IMCA’s DNA with our heritage going back to 1989 in this area. We invited delegates to help us shape the future of our industry and this they did with equal amounts of knowledge and enthusiasm.

“Our sessions embraced IMCA DP Reflections (the report includes a helpful list of IMCA documents currently being revised); the Technical Work of our DP Committee; a Quickfire Round – Innovative Technology from OneStep, MO4, Kotug and Ampelmann); Assurance and Training; Operations; an ‘Ask the Industry Panel’ session featuring DP specialists; and DP Annual Trials and Assurance – all are covered in the post-Conference report.”.

The report was sent automatically to all who attended; IMCA is now making it available to all as it includes some extremely important findings that they want to share with the entire industry. They include the following four key points:

Data IMCA has received on DP events shows the industry is becoming less safe. All are encouraged to submit details of DP events to increase the data that is being analysed and thus provide important lessons from which to learn

There is a need to increase the number of individuals going through the DP accreditation process

The development of shallow water guidelines is required and IMCA will focus on this

A review of the proposed objectives for the DP Committee will be conducted based on attendee feedback.

The report can be found at www.imca-int.com/output-from-dp-conference-2022/ where there is a brief summary and a selection of photographs and LinkedIn comments about the two-day event, which was sponsored by M3 Marine; Sebastian AS and Kongsberg.

Source: IMCA