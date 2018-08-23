IMCA’S Freelance Personnel Competence Portofolio Goes Live

Competence portfolios are increasingly important to potential employers. The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has developed an electronic document that enables freelance or agency professionals to demonstrate their experience and competence.

The IMCA freelance e-portfolio, made available initially for offshore survey roles in April 2018, provides competence assurance to contractors and their clients. Similar material for ROV personnel is being prepared for release before the end of 2018, and there is considerable interest in extending the concept for use by diving personnel.

Steve Benzie of Subsea 7 and Chairman of IMCA’s Competence & Training Committee said: “The need to demonstrate competence, in addition to experience, means that CVs are no longer enough for IMCA members, or their clients. There is far greater emphasis now on the need for evidence clearly demonstrating that a freelance professional is competent for the role to be undertaken.

“Some IMCA member companies have already instigated e-portfolios for their own personnel, so it is natural that there should be something freely available and easy to use and update for the freelance population and the agencies and contractors they represent. This is a significant step forward for our industry.”

Source: IMCA