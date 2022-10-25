IMCA’s lifting guidance now co-branded with G+

The International Marine Contractors Association’s (IMCA’s) recently reviewed and updated Guidelines for Lifting Operations (IMCA LR 006) has been republished with new dual branding featuring G+, the global offshore wind health and safety organisation. This is the association’s first dual branded publication and ensures wider circulation, acceptance and use of this key document, in the offshore wind industry.

Mark Ford, IMCA’s Marine & Quality Manager, explained: “LR 006 has safe and efficient operations at its heart and thus attunes with G+ aims. We are delighted to be linked with them in this way, their branding on this important document demonstrates their alignment with IMCA’s values and strategic imperatives which embrace industry collaboration, safety, technical excellence and above all, knowledge-sharing.

He added: “There is strong synergy between IMCA and G+, their General Manager, Kate Harvey, sits on the IMCA Board and is a member of our Marine Renewable Energy Committee.”

LR 006 was reviewed and updated to ensure that it properly covers lifting operations in offshore wind industry contracting activities in addition to those in the offshore oil and gas industry; and published in August this year. It will play a role in the forthcoming IMCA Lifting & Rigging Seminar 2022 being held on 27 October in Amsterdam.

The Seminar, the 11th in the annual series, provides an opportunity for IMCA members and industry colleagues to participate in an industry forum where attendees will hear from experts in lifting and rigging and have the opportunity to participate in Q&A sessions and workshops helping to formulate the ongoing work programme for IMCA’s Lifting and Rigging committee.

Source: IMCA