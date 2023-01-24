IME doubles its number of barges following its appointment as a licensed supplier of the UAE

International Marine & Energy (IME), a leader in the UAE’s bunkering industry and licensed supplier of petroleum products, has added three new barges to enhance its supply chain as it seeks to expand its footprint both regionally and globally.

IME has supported the maritime industry for over a decade through the trading and physical supply of fuel, contributing to the UAE’s reputation as a global bunkering hub.

Since receiving the license to supply bunkering products in 2020, IME has been operating three barges within the UAE territory, focused on Sharjah and Khorfakkan. Now, three additional barges are operational, taking the total number to six, guaranteeing the timely availability and efficient fuel delivery for clients worldwide. The six barges – MT Havana, MT Cavendish, MT Eton, MT Compton, MT NMS 402, and MT Pardi – deliver marine gas and fuel oil conforming to ISO 8217 standards.

Ali Fathi, the founder of IME, said: “Our strategic expansion, including the addition of three new barges, builds on our market credibility as a trusted and fully licensed supplier of petroleum products. Securing the license was a testament to our commitment to providing quality fuel services and our focus on ensuring the highest maritime safety standards. As a homegrown UAE company, we will continue to contribute towards the nation’s reputation as a trusted global bunkering hub, given that nearly 90 percent of goods traded globally are carried across our oceans.”

Hamed Fathi, Director & General Counsel of IME, added: “With regional economies poised for further growth in 2023 according to the World Bank, the UAE’s status as a hub for bunkering will gain further traction in 2023. Keeping marine and shipping channels seamlessly moving requires a robust supply chain of fuel services, which our fleet and teams continue to deliver. Having established strong links with shipping lines from the Far East to the West, we are looking to expand further across European, North, and South American markets to broaden our global footprint while continuing to scale up our presence in Singapore and Europe.”

With the addition of the new barges, IME will continue to work closely with local and international authorities and stakeholders to deliver tailored solutions that meet any supply challenge. IME is also focused on driving conversations around regulatory frameworks, credit and risk management, health and safety, and the development of future fuels.

Source: International Marine & Energy (IME)