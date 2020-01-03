IMO 2020 begins, poses risks, opportunities for Nigeria

The new shipping fuel standards introduced by the International Maritime Organisation kicked in on Wednesday, presenting both risks and opportunities for Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer.

The new IMO rules prohibit ships from using fuels containing more than 0.5 per cent sulphur, compared with 3.5 per cent through the end of December, unless they are equipped with exhaust-cleaning scrubbers.

Scrubbers allow shippers to continue burning high-sulphur fuel oil, while releasing emissions into the water instead of air, which is permitted.

PwC Nigeria, in a report on the IMO rules on sulphur in fuel for shipping and the effect on Africa, noted that the driver of the change was the need to reduce the air pollution created in the shipping industry by reducing the sulphur content of the fuels being used by ships.

“The impact of the new regulations on Africa will be profound given the mix of lower and higher sulphur in oil production across the continent,” it said in the synopsis of the report.

The report, which was developed in partnership with Energex Partners and Downstream Advisors Inc, said the implications of the new regulations for refiners, shippers and other stakeholders in the industry would be far-reaching.

It said, “While marine fuels account for only about four per cent of global oil demand, the IMO’s regulations changing the quality of shipping fuel will have a global effect on oil prices. Indeed, the new rules potentially add billions of dollars of cost to Africa.

“The rising price of fuel for shipping will raise the delivered cost of imports and depress those of exports. As Africa is a significant importer of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and petrol, it has exposure to rising prices, resulting from the change in refining activity needed to meet the new regulations.”

According to the report, compared to the global average, there are generally less complex refineries in Africa.

“There are government subsidies for road-fuel; there is a higher dependence on imported fuels (which are expected to increase in price); and a higher proportion of power generation fed by high sulphur fuels. The challenges posed by the new regulations must be understood and prepared for by all those affected.”

Analysts have said the IMO 2020 regulations will put upward pressure on light sweet crude oil prices because of ‘increased demand’ for that crude oil in order to produce lower-sulphur marine fuels.

Nigeria stands to benefit as the country produces and imports light sweet crude oil.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that global oil refiners had upgraded processing units and adjusted operations to raise output of low-sulphur residual fuels and marine gasoil.

Analysts at McKinsey & Company said in a recent report that shifting bunker fuel demand from high-sulphur fuel oil to a combination of very-low-sulphur fuel oil and marine gasoil would increase overall oil demand in the short term while severely cutting demand for the HSFO.

“In turn, increased MGO or VLSFO demand by shipowners will increase crude runs by 250,000 barrels per day. As a result, all regions will experience higher refinery utilisation, pushing markets to simpler marginal configurations and higher margins in 2020. Cracking margins across regions will see a boost in 2020 due to increased growth in distillate demand.”

According to the report, with higher marine gasoil demand, the global refining market will be tighter for diesel and result in more excess petrol in the short term.

“There will be a higher premium for diesel from 2020 to 2022, as diesel–petrol spreads widen initially and then return to levels indicating a more balanced market after a few years,” it added.

