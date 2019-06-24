IMO 2020: Fundamentals to Rule Product Tanker Market Soon

The turmoil in the shipping and fuel markets from the IMO rule is bound to settle down, sooner, rather than later. This will allow for the fundamentals to take over again and determine the future course of the freight rate market. In its latest weekly note, shipbroker Gibson said that “as we noted in our report dated 7th June, the slowing global economy, partly driven by the ongoing US-China trade war is starting to impact on world oil demand. An increasing number of agencies are factoring in an increased risk of an economic downturn into their projections. In May, the OECD lowered its forecast for global economic growth to 3.2%, whilst the Netherlands Bureau of Economic Policy Analysis recently claimed that world trade had fallen back to its slowest growth rate since the financial crisis. Fitch Ratings Agency was even more bearish, trimming its 2020 growth rate to 2.7% owing to persistently weak Chinese consumer spending and the impact of the US-China trade war. The Agency has warned that growth could be as low as 2.4% if President Trump follows through on his threat to place tariffs on a further $300 billion of Chinese imports, further undermining trade growth. America is not immune either; the New York Federal Reserve’s gauge of business growth in New York State posted a record fall this month to its weakest level in more than 2.5 years, suggesting an abrupt contraction in regional activity. As a result of these headwinds, the IEA has again revised down its assessment for world oil demand, which is now estimated to grow by 1.2 mbd in 2019, with further downside expected if the US-China trade war escalates”.

According to Gibson, “slower demand is evident in the persistent weakness in crack spreads as fears of an economic slowdown grow. Naphtha has had a torrid year so far. Seasonality has of course played a role, with cracker maintenance impacting on short term demand, whilst competition from abundant LPG supply is also weighing on demand. But it is now evident that the persistently bearish economic news is now impacting on forward demand for petrochemical products, keeping naphtha cracks under pressure. Some recovery in naphtha demand will emerge, particularly considering peak cracker maintenance is nearing its end and new capacity is currently being brought online. However, whether cracks can move to more sustainable levels may well depend on the outcome of trade talks and whether the economic headlines improve. It is also worth noting that most of the petrochemical projects set to start next year have been designed to process LPG or Ethane, limiting the demand growth for naphtha as a petrochemical feedstock”.

The shipbroker added that “unsurprisingly, the distillate market is also feeling the pressure. Given the fuel has mostly industrial uses, it is also sensitive to similar economic factors as naphtha. However, distillate demand will find support from seasonally strong demand for jet fuel during peak travel season. The diesel market is expected to receive a boost in the later stages of 2019 and into 2020, giving the market a more positive near term outlook. Indeed, the IEA forecasts that distillate demand will increase by 1.2 million b/d in 2020 as the shipping industry shifts to cleaner fuels, which should support crack spreads”.

Gibson concluded that “the potential impact on shipping demand could be significant. Although crude runs are still expected to rise substantially in the second half of 2019, they have already been revised lower by the IEA. For naphtha, demand will remain constrained by economic factors, potentially impacting on long haul runs from the West and the Middle East into Asia. Distillates trading should prove to be one of the few bright spots, with IMO2020 giving a booster shot just as industrial demand cools. However, as the 2020 dust settles, the underlying fundamentals will emerge as the dominant factors once again. The Trump-Xi meeting at G20 next week will be a key gauge of the future commodity market direction”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide