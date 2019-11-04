IMO 2020 Having an Impact on S&P Deals as Well

Ship owners have been rather active in the S&P market this year, but as we are closing down towards 2020, deals which are for ships to be delivered next year need to take into account the bunker factor. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “during the past few weeks we have witnessed the shipping industry focusing primarily on the wet sector, which is absolutely normal as after many years we saw freight rates on tankers, especially on big tonnage vessels, reaching astonishing levels with some cases like the VLs for specific routes surpassing the $300,000/day. The improved market conditions have caused shipowners to ask for higher values in both the SnP and freight markets within a short period of time. This increase on rates was caused by a number of global political and economic changes, like the sanctions imposed by the United States to a big part of the Chinese tonnage which have added on to the seasonal increase in freight rates”.

According to Mr. George Iliopoulos, SnP Broker, “as expected at the time this insight was written, the market has softened, and we saw this week a VLCC being fixed at around $85,000/day, which is still a very good figure. All the aforementioned, have also had an effect on the SnP market. We saw a sale of a VLCC, 2001 built that was sold at a rumoured $33.0m, which compared to 2 months ago when $25.0m was considered a very good price for a seller to fetch. Naturally, the rest of the values have increased accordingly like in the Aframax and Suezmax segments. It will be interesting to see how the market will follow in the tanker sector”.

Meanwhile, “as far as the dry bulk sector, we observe increased interest across all sizes, with most of it being focused on Japanese Kamsarmaxes, with an age from 5 to 10 years old, which are very hard to find in the market. In addition, we witnessed recently a Kamsarmax 2009 built being inspected by more than six buyers who also submitted offers and the final price this vessel was around $15.5m. Another sector which has lately been attracting a lot of interest are modern Ultramaxes, of which we saw at least 10 vessels (Japanese and Chinese) exchanging hands from September onwards. Something that we can state is that across all sizes in the dry bulk sector, values seem to have stabilized but are showing a tendency to soften, while undoubtedly values are lower when compared to the beginning of the year”, Intermodal’s broker said.

“Lastly, something that is being argued lately, and especially from personnel who are active in the SnP industry is the IMO 2020 regulation changes with regards to vessels that are being fixed with delivery in 2020. The reason is that if someone were to purchase a vessel with delivery next year, he or she will have to come to an agreement in order to receive the vessel with as few bunkers as possible in order to avoid paying for bunkers that they won’t be able to utilise come January 2020. This means that buyers will have to know in advance the quantity of bunkers the vessel will be delivered with in order to take it into account when offering”, Iliopoulos concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping news Worldwide