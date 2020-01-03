IMO 2020 – Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS) – February 2020

CMA CGM has introduced a Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS20) effective December 1st, 2019 to cover the increase in fuel-related costs associated with the implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation.

The February 2020 LSS20 tariffs are calculated using difference between October 2019 high sulphur fuel oil prices and December 2019 low sulphur fuel oil prices.

As from the 1st of february 2020, the retained value is USD 275 per ton, which is multiplied by trade coefficient.

The LSS20 will be applicable to all contracts with validity up to three months and the tariff values are available online at http://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/charge-finder.

Please contact your local CMA CGM office should you require information about any other pricing information

Source: CMA CGM